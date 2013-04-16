Super six for Sanah Bhabha

Eleven-year-old Sanah Bhabha of Jamnabai Narsee announced her arrival on the circuit with an astonishing six gold that earned her the girls under-13 individual championship,in the two-day 6th Matunga Gymkhana Open Swim Meet.

National under-12 50m butterfly champion Bhabha snatched individual gold in the 50m freestyle,breaststroke,backstroke,butterfly and 100m medley and added the relay gold to take away the opening days honours. Bhabha beat back a strong challenge from Proteeti Sinha,her arch-rival in the pool and best friend off it.

The equally talented Sinha finished second to Bhabha in all five individual races as the Khar Gymkhana girls,trained by the renowned Subodh Danke,set the pool ablaze on a scorching afternoon.

So remarkable was Bhabhas effort that it overshadowed the stunning performances of National triple gold medallist Amitesh Raghav of Khar Gymkhana and Vinit Mane of Goregaon Sports Club. Raghav of Jasudben and Mane of Vibgyor bagged five gold each to earn the boys under-15 and under-11 individual championships,respectively.

Results

Girls U-13: 50m freestyle: 1. Sanah Bhabha (Khar Gym),2. Proteeti Sinha (Khar Gym),3. Mallika Baikerikar (Police Swimming Pool) ;50m breaststroke: 1. Sanah Bhabha (Khar Gym),2. Proteeti Sinha (Khar Gym),3. Pragati Gupta (Khar Gym); 50m backstroke: 1. Sanah Bhabha (Khar Gym),2. Proteeti Sinha (Khar Gym),3. Jahnavi Shah (CCI); 50m butterfly: 1. Sanah Bhabha (Khar Gym),2. Proteeti Sinha (Khar Gym),3. Ishani Kumar (CSMSS); 100m Ind. Medley: 1. Sanah Bhabha (Khar Gym),2. Proteeti Sinha (Khar Gym),3. Ishani Kumar (CSMSS); Boys U-15: 50m freestyle: 1. Amitesh Raghav (Khar Gym),2. Aniket Jagtap (Police Swimming Pool),3. Aditya Ghosh (Otters Club); 50m breaststroke: 1. Amitesh Raghav (Khar Gym),2. Aniket Jagtap (Police Swimming Pool),3. Mufaddal Kapasi (Forest Club); 50m backstroke: 1. Amitesh Raghav (Khar Gym),2. Aditya Ghosh (Otters Club),3. Aniket Jagtap (Police Swimming Pool); 50m butterfly: 1. Amitesh Raghav (Khar Gym),2. Aniket Jagtap (Police Swimming Pool),3. Axin Samuel (Mulund Swimming Pool); 100m Ind. Medley: 1. Amitesh Raghav (Khar Gym),2. Aniket Jagtap (Police Swimming Pool),3. Axin Samuel (Mulund Swimming Pool); Boys U-11: 50m freestyle: 1. Vinit Mane (Goregaon SC),2. Neev Shetty (CSMSS),3. Vivaan Singh Dua (CSMSS); 50m breaststroke: 1. Vinit Mane (Goregaon SC),2. Neev Shetty (CSMSS),3. Utkarsh Hadge (Mulund Swimming Pool); 50m backstroke: 1. Vinit Mane (Goregaon SC),2. Vivaan Singh Dua (CSMSS),3. Vaishnav Mahadik (PM Hindu Bath); 50m butterfly: 1. Vinit Mane (Goregaon SC),2. Vivaan Singh Dua (CSMSS),3. Neev Shetty (CSMSS); 100m Ind. Medley: 1. Vinit Mane (Goregaon SC),2. Vivaan Singh Dua (CSMSS),3. Neev Shetty (CSMSS).

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App