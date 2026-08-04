Forget Super 30, Maharashtra plans its own ‘Super 100,’ and it’s not for everyone

The Maharashtra government is planning to set up a residential coaching centre in every district to provide free, two-year coaching to prepare students for the JEE and NEET entrance examinations. Titled Super 100’, the examination coaching will not be available to everyone.

The ‘Super 100’ aims to select 100 high-performing students from rural government schools and coach them for medical and engineering entrance examinations.

With the Super 100 initiative, the government aims to bridge the gap between government school education and expensive private coaching by providing residential coaching, accommodation and academic support to the underprivileged students.

The proposal was reviewed by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and School Education Minister Dada Bhuse at a meeting on Tuesday. The School Education Department has submitted the scheme to the Finance Department for approval.