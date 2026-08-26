Sunny Leone, husband get relief as Mumbai court upholds dismissal of unpaid commission case

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
In a major relief to actor Sunny Leone, her husband Daniel Weber and their manager Sunny Rajani, a Mumbai Sessions Court upheld the dismissal of a cheating and criminal breach of trust complaint filed against them by a talent coordinator over alleged unpaid commission for a Telugu film project.
Additional Sessions Judge P A Sane at the Dindoshi Sessions Court rejected a criminal revision application filed by complainant Omprakash Shreenarayan Lal Jain.
Jain had challenged an October 2024 order of the Andheri Metropolitan Magistrate which had rejected his private complaint seeking prosecution under sections related to cheating, criminal breach of trust, and criminal intimidation.
He had alleged that he had arranged a role for Sunny Leone in a Telugu film for a total consideration of Rs 1.75 crore, with an agreement that he would receive a 10 percent commission.
He claimed that while partial payments of Rs 1.75 lakh and Rs 3.5 lakh were released to him following initial instalments received by the actress, the remaining dues – including commission from a final Rs 70 lakh payment – were withheld.
The actor’s lawyers told the sessions court that the dispute was purely civil and arose from a commercial transaction with no dishonest intention or element of cheating.
The court accepted the contention, stating that breach of contract does not constitute a criminal offence unless a dishonest or fraudulent intent is established.
“Failure of a commercial transaction cannot be given a criminal colour,” the court noted, pointing out that documents on record, including tax invoices and Form 16-A copies, showed a regular commercial transaction between the parties.
The court observed that the complainant failed to lead evidence or substantiate the basic ingredients of cheating or criminal breach of trust, affirming that no interference was warranted with the magistrate’s decision.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram