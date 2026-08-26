Sunny Leone, husband get relief as Mumbai court upholds dismissal of unpaid commission case

In a major relief to actor Sunny Leone, her husband Daniel Weber and their manager Sunny Rajani, a Mumbai Sessions Court upheld the dismissal of a cheating and criminal breach of trust complaint filed against them by a talent coordinator over alleged unpaid commission for a Telugu film project.

Additional Sessions Judge P A Sane at the Dindoshi Sessions Court rejected a criminal revision application filed by complainant Omprakash Shreenarayan Lal Jain.

Jain had challenged an October 2024 order of the Andheri Metropolitan Magistrate which had rejected his private complaint seeking prosecution under sections related to cheating, criminal breach of trust, and criminal intimidation.