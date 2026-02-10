Sunetra Pawar takes charge as Maharashtra’s Deputy CM

Sunetra Pawar has been assigned the Excise, Sports, Minority Welfare and Wakf departments and has also been appointed Guardian Minister for Beed and Pune districts. (Source: Express Photo)

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar on Tuesday assumed her ministerial duties at the state secretariat Mantralaya, 13 days after the death of her husband and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, beginning her first full day in office.

Sunetra Pawar arrived in Mumbai from Pune early on Tuesday morning, accompanied by senior Nationalist Congress Party leaders and her elder son Parth Pawar. NCP leaders Praful Patel, Sunil Tatkare, Chhagan Bhujbal and Dhananjay Munde were among those present.

Tuesday also marked the first state Cabinet meeting to be held after Ajit Pawar’s death. The meeting carried added significance as the state government cleared a series of decisions that Ajit Pawar had been closely following up on during his tenure.