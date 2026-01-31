Sunetra Pawar sworn in Maharashtra’s first woman Deputy CM

Sunetra Pawar, wife of Maharashtra’s former Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar who died in a plane crash in Baramati, was sworn in as the state’s first woman Deputy Chief Minister. The oath was administered by Governor Acharya Devavrat, in the presence of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy CM Eknath Shinde.

NCP ministers, legislators and workers gathered at the swearing-in ceremony raised slogans such as “Long Live Ajit Pawar, Sunetra tai aage badho”.

The ceremony did not witness the usual festivities, applause and cheering as the entire event, which lasted merely 10 minutes, witnessed emotional moments. In the morning, NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar had informed that his family had received no invitation for the swearing-in ceremony. From Ajit Pawar family, Sunetra’s younger son Jay was present at the ceremony.