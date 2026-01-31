Sunetra Pawar sworn in Maharashtra’s first woman Deputy CM

The 63-year-old Rajya Sabha MP largely remained away from active politics until the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, when she contested from Baramati but lost to her sister-in-law and incumbent NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule.

Written by: Alok Deshpande
2 min readMumbaiUpdated: Jan 31, 2026 06:16 PM IST
Sunetra Pawar takes oath as Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister. (Express Photos/Akash Patil)Sunetra Pawar takes oath as Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister. (Express Photos/Akash Patil)
Make us preferred source on Google

Sunetra Pawar, wife of Maharashtra’s former Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar who died in a plane crash in Baramati, was sworn in as the state’s first woman Deputy Chief Minister. The oath was administered by Governor Acharya Devavrat, in the presence of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy CM Eknath Shinde.

NCP ministers, legislators and workers gathered at the swearing-in ceremony raised slogans such as “Long Live Ajit Pawar, Sunetra tai aage badho”.

The ceremony did not witness the usual festivities, applause and cheering as the entire event, which lasted merely 10 minutes, witnessed emotional moments. In the morning, NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar had informed that his family had received no invitation for the swearing-in ceremony. From Ajit Pawar family, Sunetra’s younger son Jay was present at the ceremony.

Also Read | Why Sunetra Pawar’s task is cut out in NCP, Mahayuti as she steps into Ajit role

Earlier, Sunetra was unanimously elected on Saturday afternoon as NCP’s Legislature Party leader. A meeting of the NCP Legislative Party members was held at Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai at 2 pm. The meeting took place in the presence of the party’s national working president and MP Praful Patel and was presided over by Sunil Tatkare, MP and the party’s state president.

Two resolutions were passed during this meeting:

* Unanimously elect Sunetra as the leader of the state legislative party.

* To authorise Sunetra to make all decisions regarding the NCP legislative party.

These resolutions were moved by Chhagan Bhujbal and seconded by Hasan Mushrif, Dilip Walse Patil, Dhananjay Munde, Narhari Zirwal, and Sanjay Bansode.

Story continues below this ad

Later, Tatkare submitted a letter to Fadnavis conveying the unanimous selection of Sunetra as the legislature party leader. Thereafter, the chief minister communicated to the state Governor about Sunetra’s induction in the council of ministers.

Alok Deshpande
Alok Deshpande

Alok Deshpande is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express' Mumbai bureau, recognized for his focused and authoritative reporting on governance, politics, and the socio-economic dynamics of Maharashtra's hinterlands. His unique academic background in Geology and early work in the water sector provides a specialized layer of Expertise to his reporting on resource and environmental issues. Expertise Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express, Mumbai. Core Authority: Alok provides detailed coverage of Maharashtra politics and governance, with a particular emphasis on how policies and power struggles affect the rural and semi-urban areas (the 'hinterlands'). Key Coverage Areas: His reports frequently focus on high-stakes administrative and political topics, including: State Assembly Proceedings: In-depth reporting on the Legislative Assembly, covering ministerial statements, legislative debates, and inter-party conflict within the ruling Mahayuti alliance. Policy & Finance: Coverage of state finances, including supplementary budget demands, fiscal deficits, and major government schemes (e.g., Jal Jeevan Mission, Ladki Bahin Yojana). Rural and Social Issues: Reports on critical health issues (e.g., child deaths in districts), human-animal conflict (leopard attacks, stray dogs), and agrarian concerns (e.g., farmer suicides). Local and Urban Governance: Covers major announcements regarding urban development (e.g., BMC's OC amnesty scheme, pagdi system push) and local body elections, including political defections and alliance splits. Unique Credentials & Trustworthiness Academic Specialization: Holds a Post-graduate degree in Geology. This background gives him a foundational understanding of natural resources, which directly informs his reporting on environment, water, and infrastructure projects. Early Professional Experience: His shift to journalism came after working with an NGO focused on the water sector. This practical experience strengthens his Expertise in critical areas like water management and rural development, as evidenced by his reporting on the Jal Jeevan Mission. Journalism Training: An alumnus of the prestigious Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, confirming his formal training and commitment to rigorous journalistic standards. Alok Deshpande's rare combination of scientific education, non-profit sector experience, and deep political reporting makes him a highly trusted and authoritative voice on the governance and ground realities of Maharashtra. He tweets @alokdesh ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses a gathering during BJP workers' meeting, at Barrackpore in North 24 Parganas district, West Bengal
Mamata Banerjee govt wants to cover up warehouse fire, BJP won't let it happen: Amit Shah
Salman Khan on Abhinav Kashyap
Salman Khan files defamation case against Abhinav Kashyap for making 'derogatory' remarks; seeks Rs 9 cr in damages
Women safety mumbai metro
Delhi woman’s midnight ride on Mumbai Metro goes viral for showing what ‘feeling safe’ looks like
IND vs NZ 5th T20 Live Cricket Score
India vs New Zealand 5th T20I, Live Cricket Score
ajit pawar plane crash, baramati, Ajit Pawar, ajit pawar, ajit pawar plane crash news, ajit pawar plane details, ajit pawar plane route, flight tracker, ajit pawar baramati flight, Indian express news, current affairs
In Baramati, a long goodbye — and winds of change
Live Blog
Advertisement