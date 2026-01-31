Sunetra Pawar Oath Ceremony Live Updates: Sunetra Pawar to step into Ajit Pawar’s role as Maharashtra Deputy CM

Sunetra Pawar Oath Ceremony Live Updates: Sunetra Pawar is poised to become Maharashtra’s first woman Deputy Chief Minister.
Sunetra Pawar Oath Ceremony Live Updates: Rajya Sabha MP Sunetra Pawar is set to take oath as Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister on Saturday, replacing her late husband and NCP chief Ajit Pawar in the state cabinet. The 62-year-old leader, who is not a member of either House of the Maharashtra legislature, will be elected leader of the NCP legislature wing at a party meeting in Mumbai this afternoon. She is poised to become Maharashtra’s first woman Deputy Chief Minister.
Steps up after tragedy: Until the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Sunetra Pawar maintained a low public profile. She contested from Baramati as the NCP candidate that year but lost to her sister-in-law and incumbent NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule. She was later elected to the Rajya Sabha. State minister and senior NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal confirmed that the legislature wing would formally name her leader on Saturday.
Pawar family, party decisions diverge: Speculation over a possible reunification of the NCP factions intensified after Ajit Pawar’s death, but sources in NCP (SP) and Sharad Pawar’s family said they were unaware of Sunetra Pawar’s decision to join the BJP-led Mahayuti government. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the BJP would support any decision taken by Ajit Pawar’s family and party. NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar distanced himself from the development, saying he learnt of Sunetra Pawar’s swearing-in through media reports and that the decision appeared to have been taken by the NCP. He added that Ajit Pawar had wished to unite both factions and that efforts in that direction had been underway.
