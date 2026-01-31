Sunetra Pawar Oath Ceremony Live Updates: Sunetra Pawar to step into Ajit Pawar’s role as Maharashtra Deputy CM

Sunetra Pawar Oath Ceremony Live Updates: Sunetra Pawar is poised to become Maharashtra’s first woman Deputy Chief Minister.

Sunetra Pawar Oath Ceremony Live Updates: Rajya Sabha MP Sunetra Pawar is set to take oath as Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister on Saturday, replacing her late husband and NCP chief Ajit Pawar in the state cabinet. The 62-year-old leader, who is not a member of either House of the Maharashtra legislature, will be elected leader of the NCP legislature wing at a party meeting in Mumbai this afternoon. She is poised to become Maharashtra’s first woman Deputy Chief Minister.

Steps up after tragedy: Until the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Sunetra Pawar maintained a low public profile. She contested from Baramati as the NCP candidate that year but lost to her sister-in-law and incumbent NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule. She was later elected to the Rajya Sabha. State minister and senior NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal confirmed that the legislature wing would formally name her leader on Saturday.

Story continues below this ad Pawar family, party decisions diverge: Speculation over a possible reunification of the NCP factions intensified after Ajit Pawar’s death, but sources in NCP (SP) and Sharad Pawar’s family said they were unaware of Sunetra Pawar’s decision to join the BJP-led Mahayuti government. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the BJP would support any decision taken by Ajit Pawar’s family and party. NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar distanced himself from the development, saying he learnt of Sunetra Pawar’s swearing-in through media reports and that the decision appeared to have been taken by the NCP. He added that Ajit Pawar had wished to unite both factions and that efforts in that direction had been underway. Live Updates Jan 31, 2026 11:39 AM IST Sunetra Pawar Oath Ceremony Live Updates | Visuals of NCP-SCP leaders meeting on January 17 to discuss merger A meeting was held on 17th January 2026, just a day after civic body election results, where NCP-SCP chief Sharad Pawar and NCP chief-Deputy CM Ajit Pawar held discussions. NCP-SCP leaders claim this was the final meeting on the merger of the two NCP factions. #watch | Baramati, Maharashtra: A meeting was held on 17th January 2026, just a day after civic body election results, where NCP-SCP chief Sharad Pawar and NCP chief-Deputy CM Ajit Pawar held discussions.



NCP-SCP leaders claim this was the final meeting on the merger of the two… pic.twitter.com/Nz0DnuHJCF — ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2026 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js Jan 31, 2026 11:36 AM IST Sunetra Pawar Oath Ceremony Live Updates | ‘Their responsibility’: Sharad Pawar on Sunetra Pawar becoming deputy CM Amid reports that Sunetra Pawar will be sworn in as Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister, NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar said the decision was taken by the NCP, adding, “It was their responsibility; we are different.” VIDEO | Baramati, Maharashtra: Amid reports that Sunetra Pawar, wife of Ajit Pawar, will be sworn in as Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister, NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar says, “It was their responsibility; we are different.”



(Full video available on PTI Videos –… pic.twitter.com/6Wy1Pg1NUG — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 31, 2026 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js Jan 31, 2026 11:32 AM IST Sunetra Pawar Oath Ceremony Live Updates | Rupali Chakankar reaches NCP party office for the ceremony NCP leader Rupali Chakankar reaches the party office for Sunetra Pawar's oath ceremony.

VIDEO | Mumbai: NCP leader Rupali Chakankar reaches the party office.



(Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/n147TvrpG7)#mumbai #ncp #maharashtra pic.twitter.com/IPw7CbT3bw — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 31, 2026 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js Jan 31, 2026 11:31 AM IST Sunetra Pawar Oath Ceremony Live Updates | 'Ajit Dada would have wanted Sunetra as the legacy heir,' said Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC had welcomed the decision of Sunetra Pawar taking oath as Deputy Cm of Maharashtra. she said, "We all know her contribution to public service, not just in Baramati but across Maharashtra. She used to handle Dada’s work, so best wishes to her. This is an internal issue of the NCP, so it's not for us to comment. It's for them to decide who their leader should be. The workers and followers of Ajit Dada would have only wanted Sunetra as the legacy heir." VIDEO | Mumbai: As Rajya Sabha MP Sunetra Pawar is likely to be sworn in as Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister, replacing her late husband and NCP chief Ajit Pawar in the state cabinet, Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC (@ShainaNC) says, “It's a very welcome decision to have a woman… pic.twitter.com/zHYg7WmlS8 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 31, 2026 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js Jan 31, 2026 11:27 AM IST Sunetra Pawar Oath Ceremony Live Updates: “It seems the process will now be discontinued”: Sharad Pawar breaks silence on NCP reunification talk Amid renewed political speculation over a possible reunification of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) factions, party founder Sharad Pawar on Tuesday distanced himself from recent developments, stating that several decisions being reported were internal matters of the Ajit Pawar-led faction and not discussed with his group. Addressing reporters, Pawar clarified that discussions regarding the possible merger of the two NCP factions had been underway but now appear uncertain. “For the last four months, Ajit Pawar and Jayant Patil discussed the issue of the merger of two parties. Now, the unfortunate accident has happened. It seems that the process will now be discontinued,” Pawar said, indicating that recent events may stall reconciliation efforts between the factions. Click here to read more

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd