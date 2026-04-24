Sunetra Pawar’s First major political test: Choosing face for council election
Amid internal jockeying and questions of loyalty, Sunetra Pawar faces a challenge to take her first major call as Nationalist Congress Party chief in selecting the party’s lone candidate for the Maharashtra Legislative Council polls.
The upcoming Maharashtra Legislative Council election is shaping up to be the first major political test for Sunetra Pawar, deputy chief minister and president of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). She faces the challenge of selecting a single party candidate amid competing claims from senior and experienced leaders. Her son, Parth Pawar, is expected to play a key role, with loyalty to the Pawar family likely to be a decisive factor.
The mother-son duo recently navigated internal unease within the party following Sunetra Pawar’s elevation. Her letter to the Election Commission of India seeking to nullify correspondence during the period between the death of her husband Ajit Pawar and her takeover triggered speculation about distrust toward state president Sunil Tatkare and national working president Praful Patel. The council election is now being viewed as an opportunity for the Pawars to reassert control over party decision-making and signal that loyalty will be rewarded.
“Loyalty is a key criterion. Those who stood with Ajit dada at the time of all his important political decisions and stand close to Pawar family are likely to be the first choice. In addition, Sunetra ji will be making a real political choice for the first time since taking over the NCP’s responsibility,” said a senior NCP minister.
The party recently faced turbulence during the fraud godman Ashok Kharat episode, in which NCP leader Rupali Chakankar was found to be closely associated. However, with chief minister Devendra Fadnavis stepping in, Sunetra Pawar did not have to take a call on her resignation. Parth Pawar’s move to the Rajya Sabha also helped defuse the situation politically. As a result, the selection of the NCP’s council candidate is set to be her first significant independent decision, with Parth Pawar closely involved.
According to party sources, several senior leaders are lobbying for their nominees. Names under discussion include Aniket Tatkare, son of Sunil Tatkare; former legislator Rajendra Jain, considered close to Praful Patel; Zeeshan Siddiqui, son of the late Baba Siddiqui who joined the NCP before the assembly polls; party spokespersons Anand Paranjape and Umesh Patil; and former MLC Amol Mitkari. Outside the party, the name of businessman Vikram Kakde, son of former BJP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Kakde, is also being discussed.
Last week, the Election Commission of India announced biennial elections to nine seats of the Maharashtra Legislative Council, scheduled for May 12. These elections will be decided by members of the state assembly. In the 288-member House, a candidate requires 29 votes to win.
The ruling Mahayuti alliance—comprising the Bharatiya Janata Party (131 MLAs), Shiv Sena (57 MLAs) led by Eknath Shinde, and the NCP (40 MLAs)—is positioned to secure eight of the nine seats. The BJP can elect five members, Shiv Sena two, and the NCP one. In contrast, the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi, with 46 MLAs, is likely to win only one seat.
Alok Deshpande is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express' Mumbai bureau, recognized for his focused and authoritative reporting on governance, politics, and the socio-economic dynamics of Maharashtra's hinterlands. His unique academic background in Geology and early work in the water sector provides a specialized layer of Expertise to his reporting on resource and environmental issues.
Expertise
Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express, Mumbai.
Core Authority: Alok provides detailed coverage of Maharashtra politics and governance, with a particular emphasis on how policies and power struggles affect the rural and semi-urban areas (the 'hinterlands').
Key Coverage Areas: His reports frequently focus on high-stakes administrative and political topics, including:
State Assembly Proceedings: In-depth reporting on the Legislative Assembly, covering ministerial statements, legislative debates, and inter-party conflict within the ruling Mahayuti alliance.
Policy & Finance: Coverage of state finances, including supplementary budget demands, fiscal deficits, and major government schemes (e.g., Jal Jeevan Mission, Ladki Bahin Yojana).
Rural and Social Issues: Reports on critical health issues (e.g., child deaths in districts), human-animal conflict (leopard attacks, stray dogs), and agrarian concerns (e.g., farmer suicides).
Local and Urban Governance: Covers major announcements regarding urban development (e.g., BMC's OC amnesty scheme, pagdi system push) and local body elections, including political defections and alliance splits.
Unique Credentials & Trustworthiness
Academic Specialization: Holds a Post-graduate degree in Geology. This background gives him a foundational understanding of natural resources, which directly informs his reporting on environment, water, and infrastructure projects.
Early Professional Experience: His shift to journalism came after working with an NGO focused on the water sector. This practical experience strengthens his Expertise in critical areas like water management and rural development, as evidenced by his reporting on the Jal Jeevan Mission.
Journalism Training: An alumnus of the prestigious Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, confirming his formal training and commitment to rigorous journalistic standards.
Alok Deshpande's rare combination of scientific education, non-profit sector experience, and deep political reporting makes him a highly trusted and authoritative voice on the governance and ground realities of Maharashtra.
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