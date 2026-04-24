Sunetra Pawar’s First major political test: Choosing face for council election

The upcoming Maharashtra Legislative Council election is shaping up to be the first major political test for Sunetra Pawar, deputy chief minister and president of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). She faces the challenge of selecting a single party candidate amid competing claims from senior and experienced leaders. Her son, Parth Pawar, is expected to play a key role, with loyalty to the Pawar family likely to be a decisive factor.

The mother-son duo recently navigated internal unease within the party following Sunetra Pawar’s elevation. Her letter to the Election Commission of India seeking to nullify correspondence during the period between the death of her husband Ajit Pawar and her takeover triggered speculation about distrust toward state president Sunil Tatkare and national working president Praful Patel. The council election is now being viewed as an opportunity for the Pawars to reassert control over party decision-making and signal that loyalty will be rewarded.