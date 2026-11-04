After Amit Shah meet without her, NCP MLAs tell Sunetra feud ‘weakening the party’

Lack of clarity on the internal differences in the party, stalled constituency work and the loss of the crucial Finance portfolio – these were among the concerns raised by NCP MLAs in its meeting held on Tuesday Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar’s official residence, Devgiri, sources said.

The meeting came 48 hours after senior NCP leaders, in the absence of party president Sunetra Pawar, met Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

According to sources, several legislators questioned the ongoing differences among the party’s senior leadership, saying the repeated public airing of internal disputes was weakening the organisation at the grassroots.

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“MLAs expressed that they receive no clarity on the ground regarding the ongoing disputes among senior leaders. The continuous public exposure of internal conflicts is weakening the party,” said a senior party leader who attended the meeting.