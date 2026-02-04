Sunetra Pawar named Guardian Minister of Pune and Beed

Pune being the home district of Pawar family has always remained with Ajit Pawar whenever he was part of the state government. The tradition has continued with Sunetra Pawar as well. Pawar was handling the additional responsibility of Beed in Marathawada region.

By: Express News Service
MumbaiUpdated: Feb 4, 2026 04:24 AM IST
Sunetra Pawar, Sunetra Pawar Guardian Minister of Pune, Sunetra Pawar Guardian Minister of Beed, Ajit Pawar, Indian express news, current affairsAfter giving all portfolios held by Ajit Pawar – excluding Finance and Planning – to Sunetra Pawar, she has been given the responsibility of these two districts.
Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar will be the Guardian Minister of Pune and Beed districts. Her late husband and former Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar had held the responsibility of these two districts.

It was Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad municipal corporation polls which Ajit Pawar fought against the BJP, but lost. The BJP after keeping the key portfolios of Finance and Planning with themselves, have now seem to have decided not to disturb the newly sworn in Deputy CM.

In the government led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, NCP minister Dhananjay Munde – a leader from Beed district – was the guardian minister of the district. However, things changed after the 2024 Assembly polls when Devendra Fadnavis became the Chief Minister. Following the arrest of Munde’s right hand man Walmik Karad in an extortion case linked to the murder of Massajog village sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh, Munde was denied the guardian ministership. Ajit Pawar was given the charge of the same.

After giving all portfolios held by Ajit Pawar – excluding Finance and Planning – to Sunetra Pawar, she has been given the responsibility of these two districts. The NCP is known to have its strength coming from western Maharashtra and parts of Marathwada. Pune plays a major role in overall strength of the NCP, though it has lost considerable clout in recent years.

 

