Sunetra Pawar elected unopposed as NCP national president

Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar was elected unopposed as the national president of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Monday.
The decision was taken at the NCP meeting held in Mumbai. Sunetra Pawar will take the formal charge at the NCP executive meeting convened on February 26.
Senior leader Praful Patel proposed Sunetra Pawar’s candidature for the post, which received a unanimous response from all those present at the meeting, highly placed sources revealed.
Accordingly, the party decided to convene a state executive meeting to complete the formalities on February 26. Sunetra Pawar will take charge of the party, which was held by her husband, late Ajit Pawar, who died in a plane crash on January 28.
After the death of Ajit Pawar, Sunetra Pawar had sworn-in as deputy chief minister.
Sunetra Pawar’s appointment as party president was a foregone conclusion. At least two senior most leaders of NCP, Praful Patel and Chhagan Bhujbal, had last week revealed her name for the top post in the party. Both the leaders had given ample indication that Sunetra Pawar was the sole candidate for the role.
A senior cabinet minister requesting anonymity said, “ Sunetra Pawar was the most suitable candidate for both deputy CM and NCP president post. Given the tragedy that led to Ajit Pawar’s demise, it was believed Sunetra Pawar would be the most acceptable candidate in the organisation.” Secondly, he explained, “ At this point we want some stability and continuity. Any other decision would have invited unrest within the party.” Apart from the intra-party aspects they also did not want to antagonise the ruling BJP which is powerful both at Centre and state.
Amid talks about merger with Sharad Pawar-led NCP(SP), NCP has directed its members not to speak about it in public, signalling that it was not on their agenda at this point.
