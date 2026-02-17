Sunetra Pawar elected unopposed as NCP national president

Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar was elected unopposed as the national president of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Monday.

The decision was taken at the NCP meeting held in Mumbai. Sunetra Pawar will take the formal charge at the NCP executive meeting convened on February 26.

Senior leader Praful Patel proposed Sunetra Pawar’s candidature for the post, which received a unanimous response from all those present at the meeting, highly placed sources revealed.

Accordingly, the party decided to convene a state executive meeting to complete the formalities on February 26. Sunetra Pawar will take charge of the party, which was held by her husband, late Ajit Pawar, who died in a plane crash on January 28.