Sunetra Pawar’s Delhi meetings with PM Modi, Amit Shah see no discussions on NCP merger: sources

The developments come amid renewed speculation over a possible reunification of the two NCP factions.

Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar’s visit to New Delhi on Wednesday, where she met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, has not advanced discussions on a possible merger between the two factions of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), senior party sources said.

According to leaders present during the meetings, the issue of a merger between the NCP and the NCP (SP) was neither on the agenda nor discussed. “The issue was not on the agenda of today’s meetings, neither it was mentioned anywhere.

Ultimately, the opinion of top two leaders of the country will have to be considered before going ahead as merger would mean entry of a new party into NDA’s fold,” said a senior leader who accompanied Pawar during her visit. The trip marked her first visit to the national capital after the death of her husband and former Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. She was sworn in as Deputy Chief Minister four days after his demise.