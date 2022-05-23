Summons to Reshma Khan to appear before crime branch

THE MUMBAI police investigating the FIR against Reshma Khairati Khan, wife of BJP leader Hyder Azam Khan, for allegedly using forged birth certificate while applying for her passport has issued her summons to appear before the crime branch.

The police are expected to ask her to give a sample of her signature to compare it with the signature they found on some documents uncovered in connection with their probe.

An officer said, “Based on some documents we have received from the Regional Passport Office (RPO) in connection with her passport application, we have found some signatures where she has signed. Those documents will further bolster our case against her. Hence, we have called her to give a sample of her signature so that the same can be compared to the signature found on the documents.”

While initially the FIR registered against Khan had also invoked sections of the Foreigners Act suspecting she was not an Indian citizen, her DNA tests matched with her parents, who are Indian citizens confirming her identity. The police have since gone for retesting of her DNA one more time to confirm the findings of the earlier test. However, the police probe has found that the birth certificate she submitted while applying for a passport in 2015 was allegedly fake following which sections of forgery and cheating are made out.