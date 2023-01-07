scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 06, 2023

Summons eight crew members, deploys teams to trace accused

A senior police officer said Mishra, 34, remains untraceable despite teams being sent to his residence in Mumbai's Kamgar Nagar in Kurla, where he wasn't found. Officers said that his family has not been cooperating with the investigations, and assistance has been sought from the Mumbai Police.

An officer said: “Technical investigation has revealed Mishra's last location in Bengaluru and hence police teams have also been sent to Bengaluru.” (Representational/File)
The Delhi Police has issued summons to eight crew members of Air India, including the pilot, and deployed four teams across Bengaluru, Mumbai and Delhi in its efforts to trace Shankar Mishra who allegedly had urinated on a woman co-traveller inside the plane in November 2022, officers said.

The officer added that summons have also been issued to eight crew members, including the pilot of the Air India flight, while four crew members have already been contacted. “We have also contacted Mishra’s US-based company Wells Fargo which has joined the probe,” he said.

Police had earlier issued a Look Out Circular (LoC) against Mishra in connection with the incident. The Delhi Commission for Women on Friday issued notices to Delhi Police, DGCA and Air India and has sought an action-taken report against the airline for negligence in the matter.

Mishra was booked on Wednesday under Indian Penal Code sections 354 (sexual harassment), 294 (obscene act), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), 510 (misconduct in public by a drunken person) and Section 23 of Air Craft Rules, 1937.

