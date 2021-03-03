Summer onset official in Mumbai as temperature crosses 35 degrees Celsius for third consecutive day

A man wipes his face on a hot summer day at Marin drive. (Express Photo by Ganesh Tendulkar)

Warm conditions continued in the city on Wednesday with the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) automatic weather station in Santacruz recording a maximum temperature of 37.3 degrees Celsius, the season’s highest and 4.4 degrees above normal.

The temperature has risen from 35.3 degrees Celsius, recorded on Tuesday. It was the third consecutive day that the mercury remained above 35 degrees Celsius — indicating onset of summer over Mumbai.

An IMD official said that such hot and sultry weather conditions are expected to continue till the weekend.

The summer heat had started setting in from February itself as maximum temperature on February 28 had touched 36.3 degrees Celsius. Last year, the highest maximum temperature recorded for March was 37.5 degrees Celsius.

The rise in temperature is due to dry and hot air from the mid-level atmosphere, an IMD official said.

The all-time highest maximum temperature in March recorded in the city was 41.7 degrees Celsius on March 28, 1956. Since 2011, the maximum temperature has crossed 40 degrees Celsius at least five times, in 2011, 2013, 2015, 2018 and 2019.

The IMD Colaba observatory on Wednesday recorded the maximum temperature at 34.5 degrees Celsius, 3.2 degrees above normal. Minimum temperature recorded at both the observatories was also above normal. The minimum temperature was 22.3 degrees Celsius (IMD Colaba) and 20.4 degrees Celsius (IMD Santacruz).

On March 1, the IMD announced this year’s summer onset officially over India. The Met department has released the ‘Seasonal Outlook for temperatures for March to May 2021’, which has forecast warmer than usual season over most regions of India except some southern states. For the Konkan region, which includes Mumbai, the normal maximum temperature will deviate by 0.25 degrees Celsius, the forecast said.