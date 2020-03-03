Suleman Usman bakery case: ‘Saw man being shot dead, can’t identify cops as incident took place long time ago’

Based on the report, an FIR was registered in the case in 2001. The people inside the bakery, against whom the police had filed criminal cases in 1993, were subsequently cleared of all allegations. (Express Photo) Based on the report, an FIR was registered in the case in 2001. The people inside the bakery, against whom the police had filed criminal cases in 1993, were subsequently cleared of all allegations. (Express Photo)

A Worker at the Suleman Usman bakery, where nine men were allegedly killed in police firing during the 1993 communal riots, told the court on Monday that the police surrounded the building and he saw one man being shot dead. The 47-year-old witness, who was 20 in 1993, however, said he could not identify the police officials accused in the case as a long time had passed since the incident.

On January 9, 1993, police had allegedly entered and fired at people inside the building where the bakery was located, causing nine deaths. Seven police officials, part of the team that entered the building, are facing trial on charges including murder.

The witness, who now works as a hawker, is the second eyewitness to depose in the trial. On Monday, the witness told the court that he had been living in Mumbai since he was 12 years old and was employed by the bakery owner. He also said around 40 to 50 workers were employed at the bakery, godown and a shop, run by the same owner.

He told the court that the employees lived and slept in the premises and in 1993, the situation in the city was tense due to communal riots. “I do not recollect the date or the month. There was a curfew, we were working in the bakery on the second floor and the police entered,” he told the court.

He said the police began assaulting whoever they could get their hands on, including him, with lathis and the butts of rifles.

“They made us all gather in the hall on the second floor. I was there too. Police started inquiring with us about guns. We said we were workers, we did not know anything about guns. Police did not pay heed and continued to beat us. They made one of us stand and then shot him,” the witness said, later identifying the deceased as Shamshad.

The witness said there were men in khaki as well as others dressed in white. He claimed that the person who had shot Shamshad was wearing a white shirt, which he later said was a white jacket.

After the incident, police took everyone present inside the building into custody, claiming that there was firing from inside the bakery and that they had sophisticated firearms. However, the commission led by Justice B N Srikrishna, set up by the state to investigate the cause of the riots, had, however, stated that the police were “utterly trigger-happy” with no evidence of firearms found at the premises.

Based on the report, an FIR was registered in the case in 2001. The people inside the bakery, against whom the police had filed criminal cases in 1993, were subsequently cleared of all allegations.

On Monday, when asked by the prosecutor, Ratnavali Patil, if he could identify the weapon used by the policeman to shoot and the persons who entered the building, the witness said, “I can identify the gun… it was a big weapon…”

The witness was later shown weapons allegedly used during the incident. Pointing to a rifle, he said the same type was used to fire at the victim.

Defence lawyer Shrikant Shivade, representing the seven policemen, pointed to discrepancies in the statement of the witness saying he had not mentioned material facts to the police in 2001, which he said in his deposition on Monday. Shivade also put suggestions to the witness that rioters were being given shelter at the bakery and that the police had fired tear gas on the terrace.

Shivade also said the witness was giving a false deposition and that those inside the bakery had made allegations against the police to save themselves from a case of rioting. However, the witness denied all of this.

