Suleman Bakery case: ‘Original post-mortem records in hospital destroyed’

A DOCTOR who had conducted the post-mortem of eight victims in the Suleman Bakery case on Wednesday told the court that original records from the hospital were destroyed in 2005 as per directions of the then Mumbai police commissioner. The doctor was deposing as a witness in the trial faced by seven accused on multiple charges, including murder, for the death of nine men at the Suleman Bakery and the adjoining madrasa during the communal riots in 1993 in Mumbai.

The doctor told the court that he was on duty as a medical officer at the coroner’s court in Nagpada on January 10, 1993. He said that many bodies were received that day, including those from Dongri police station. When asked by the court if he had brought any original documents from the hospital related to the post-mortem conducted by him, the retired doctor told the court that he had no access to the papers. He said that when he had asked the department, he was told that the original papers were destroyed in 2005 on orders of then Mumbai police commissioner. The witness’ deposition is likely to continue on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the witness had begun his deposition and was asked about the post-mortem reports. The witness told the court that due to the long duration of the case, he did not recall the details and would have to refer to the case papers. The prosecutor sought details from the reports on the injuries caused to the dead victims brought to the hospital.

Due to a legal issue on bringing the documents on record, the prosecutor sought time to make an application. It is likely to be done on Thursday.

On Wednesday, police also brought six other witnesses before court, including two eyewitnesses. The court directed the prosecution to ensure that they are present before the court as per a schedule so that they can be examined.

Last month, the court had directed the Mumbai police commissioner to appoint a compatible officer to secure the presence of witnesses in the case.