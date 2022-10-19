Suleman bakery case | Cops took away father, saw his body later with injuries: son of madrasa teacher

THE SON of a madrasa teacher, who was killed during the communal riots in 1993 allegedly by policemen, deposed as a witness on Tuesday before the court in the Suleman bakery case.

The witness told the court that he had seen his father, a Maulana, and two students being assaulted by policemen at the madrasa on the day of the incident on January 9, 1993. He also said that his father was taken away by the police and he had later learnt that he had died, with multiple injuries seen on his body. The witness, however, said he could not identify the policemen as he was a child then and the incident had taken place a long time ago.

The witness, now in his 40s, told the court that his father had come to the city in 1980 and was teaching at the Darul Uloom Imdadia madrasa in south Mumbai. The witness was also one of the students. He told the court that on January 9, 1993, there was a curfew in the city and they could not go out.

He told the court that around 1 pm, he had heard the sound of firing outside the room where they were sitting. He said a bullet had lodged in the door and after some time, police had entered the room by breaking open the door. The witness told the court that they were all scared. The police was asking them where the weapons were. He said during his deposition that policemen began assaulting his father and two of his students with lathis. One of them had fainted, said the witness, adding that while a policeman was continuing the assault, another told him to stop.

But the assault on others continued, he told the court. He said subsequently, his father was taken away. The witness said that while he thought his father was taken to jail, he was later called to a cemetery after four days, where he saw his father’s body. He said there were multiple injuries on his father’s body, including on his head.

The witness told the court that on the day of the incident, there were policemen in plainclothes as well as uniform. He, however, said that he could not identify the policemen. He told the court that his statement was recorded in 2001.

An FIR was registered in the case in 2001 after witnesses, including workers at the adjacent Suleman bakery and students of the madrasa filed affidavits before the Justice B N Srikrishna Commission that investigated the riots. Nine persons, including workers at the bakery and madrasa staff, were among those killed. Initially, 17 policemen, including the then joint commissioner of police (crime) R D Tyagi, were named in the case. Now only seven — Kalyanrao Vidhate, Sahebrao Phad, Sudhir Bane, Mohan Bhise, Purshotam Naik, Chandrakant Mohite and Ramakant Motling — are facing trial on various charges, including murder. The others, including Tyagi, were discharged by the trial court, which observed that there was no evidence against them. The discharge was upheld by the Bombay High Court and the Supreme Court.