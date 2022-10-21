Suleman bakery case: Appoint compatible officer to ‘conduct case properly’, Court to police chief

IN THE Suleman Bakery case, a sessions court has issued a letter to the Mumbai police commissioner, seeking to appoint a compatible officer for securing witnesses.

An application was made by the prosecution, stating that the police officer assigned to the case was not cooperating and was unable to secure the presence of witnesses despite repeated directions from the court.

The court said that the case is serious, sensitive and pending since 2001. “It is necessary to direct Commissioner of Police Mumbai to look into the matter and appoint compatible officer for the purpose of securing witnesses and conducting the case properly,” the court said. The matter has been adjourned to November 5 for a response from the commissioner.

Trial is currently underway against seven policemen on multiple allegations, including murder, for the death of nine men at the Suleman Bakery and the adjoining madrasa during the communal riots in 1993 in Mumbai.