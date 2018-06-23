Suicides, not income, have doubled among farmers: Shiv Sena

In an editorial in party mouth piece Saamana, Shiv Sena added that the condition of the farm sector has worsened. (Representational photo) In an editorial in party mouth piece Saamana, Shiv Sena added that the condition of the farm sector has worsened. (Representational photo)

Slamming Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s interaction with farmers, the Shiv Sena said instead of the farmers’ income doubling, as promised by the Union government, the number of suicides among them has doubled in the current regime.

In an editorial in party mouth piece Saamana, the Sena said Modi on Wednesday spoke to farmers from 600 districts via video-conferencing and promised them that their income will double by 2022. “The farmers were listening with a hope that they will get some concrete promise or a new jumla but they were disillusioned. There is nothing new in Modi’s announcement of doubling farmers’ income by 2022. It is mentioned in the BJP’s 2014 election manifesto, which is why the people voted the BJP to power,” said the editorial.

It added that the condition of the farm sector has worsened.

“Modi should have spoken about steps taken in the past four years to double farmers’ income and whether ‘acche din’ had come for farmers. But he repeated an old cassette of promises,” said the Sena. The editorial said access to credit has not improved. “The banks lay out red carpets for industrialists who run away without paying. When the demand is made for a farm loan waiver for farmers, who are on the verge of committing suicides, the same government will put hundreds of conditions to delay it. This is discrimination. Instead of their income, farmers suicides have doubled in the current regime. This government’s jumlas will explode in 2019,” it added.

