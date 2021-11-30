Suggestions invited from public for Thane-Borivali tunnel

THE THANE Municipal Corporation (TMC) has called for suggestion/objection for giving reservations to the Thane-Borivali tunnel on its development plan.

TMC Commissioner Dr Vipin Sharma said, “The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), which is executing the project told us that they need space and change of reservation where the tunnel lands in Thane. We had got this passed in our general body and have called suggestion/objections.”

The work was first started by the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) and was later handed over to MMRDA.

The six-lane tunnel will be 11.8-km long and will pass under the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP).

MP Singh, executive engineer of MMRDA said, “We have initiated the proposal from the State Board of Wildlife and the draft detailed project report is completed. On Thane side, the tunnel will come out at Neelkanth Garden and then will be linked to Ghodbunder road and in Borivali, it will come out at Magathane depot.’’

He said that no vertical ventilation will be permitted as perforations will have to be made in Sanjay Gandhi National Park and hence only horizontal ventilation will be allowed.