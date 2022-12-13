scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 13, 2022

Sugar mills of leaders close to Shinde-Fadnavis get co-op department aid

According to the government order, the mill at Satara district will shell out Rs 5.37 crore while the state's share will be of Rs 16.13 crore. The Latur mill will spend Rs 3.58 crore and the state's share will be 17.93 crore.

Maharashta Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis. (File)

TWO CO-OPERATIVE sugar mills, each controlled by a Maharashtra minister and a BJP MLA, will get Rs 16.13 crore and Rs 17.93 crore respectively from the state’s cooperation department to increase their crushing capacity from 1250 MT per day to 2,500 MR per day.

Loknete Balasaheb Desai cooperative sugar mill at Patan in Satara district, controlled by Excise Minister and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde loyalist Shambhuraj Desai, and Shetkari cooperative sugar mill from Ausa in Latur district, which presently is controlled by BJP MLA Abhimanyu Pawar, are two beneficiaries for which the state government will collectively provide share capital worth Rs 34.06 crore. The Latur mill is presently 0non-functional and according to Pawar, the government share capital will be made available for capacity increase once the mill starts running. The government order in this regard was issued on December 9.

Maharashtra has a total of 200 sugar mills out of which 100 are cooperative sugar mills. According to the government order, out of these, 15 have a sugarcane crushing capacity of 1250 MT per day while the rest have varying capacities from 2,500 to 16,000 MT per day. According to sources within the cooperation department, the government wants to increase the capacity of all smaller sugar mills and an amount of Rs 53.79 crore has been made available for the same.

As per the cooperation department’s directives, to avail state share capital, the mill should not have dues, neither the mill be given to any private company or organisation on rent or partnership. A government official said the selection of these two sugar mills was done only after verifying whether they fulfil all criteria, refusing any favouritism.

At Latur, the Maha Vikas Aghadi– led 10-member management board was dismissed in the first month after the Shinde-Fadnavis government took the reins. “They wanted to sell this, one of the oldest cooperative sugar mills. Presently, two administrators are running the mill. We are confident that the mill, which has not been working for the last four-five years, will start running. We will get the state’s share capital after that,” said Pawar.

Pawar worked as Personal Assistant of Devendra Fadnavis during 2014-19 when the latter was the Chief Minister. During the time when Shinde rebelled against former CM Uddhav Thackeray and took the MLAs supporting him to Guwahati, Shambhuraj Desai had accompanied him.

Desai’s panel won the election for the directorial board unopposed on June 25, when the MLAs were in Guwahati.

First published on: 13-12-2022 at 05:30:19 am
No Supreme Court relief for Delhi Deputy CM Sisodia in defamation case by Assam CM

