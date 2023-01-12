Sugar mill corruption case: NCP defends Hasan Mushrif, says ‘misuse of agencies’

Coming out in support of senior party leader Hasan Mushrif after the raids by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on properties linked to him, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Wednesday said central agencies are being used to defame and defeat those in opposition who have stood firm against the ruling side.

Mushrif is the fifth NCP leader to have come under the radar of central agencies in the last seven years.

“Mushrif had faced income tax raids even earlier but nothing incriminating was found against him. Now, he is being subjected to ED raids. This is nothing but the misuse of agencies,” said NCP state president Jayant Patil.

In March 2016, senior party leader and former deputy chief minister of Maharashtra, Chhagan Bhujbal, was arrested by the ED in a case of alleged money-laundering, linked to the construction of Maharashtra Sadan in Delhi.

Bhujbal spent over two years in jail and was released on bail in 2018.

In November 2021, properties linked to Ajit Pawar, current leader of opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly and the then deputy chief minister of Maharashtra, were seized by the Income Tax department under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988.

The IT had conducted raids on the properties of Pawar’s sisters as well.

But in December 2022, three of the seized properties were released after an order by the Supreme Court, which said that properties amassed before 2016 cannot be attached under the Act. NCP leader and then state home minister Anil Deshmukh was arrested in November 2021 on charges of corruption and money-laundering, and spent over a year in jail.

He was released in December 2022 after an order from the Bombay High court. The ED was probing the charges after an FIR was filed by the CBI in April 2021, alleging corruption and bribery by the then minister.

In February 2022, the then Mumbai NCP president and minister Nawab Malik was arrested by the ED in connection with an alleged case of money-laundering linked to fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his aides in Mumbai.

The ED is probing a Rs 80 lakh payment allegedly made by Nawab Malik to Haseena Parkar, sister of Dawood Ibrahim, to acquire a 3-acre land in Kurla. Malik is still lodged in the jail in connection with the case.