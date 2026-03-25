Sugar federation seeks govt intervention for higher MSP, Rs 500/quintal subsidy on sugar

The sugar cultivation area in 2025-26 increased to 16.06 lakh hectares from the previous year 2024-25 at 13.67 lakh hectares. In 2023-24, the area under sugar cultivation was 14.37 lakh hectares.

CHIEF MINISTER Devendra Fadnavis will lead a delegation of sugar mill owners to Delhi to meet Union Cooperation Minister Amit Shah to address the issues confronting the sugar industry in Maharashtra. The assurance came during a meeting in Vidhan Bhawan with sugar mill organisations on Tuesday.

National Federation of Cooperative Sugar Factories Ltd president Harshvardhan Patil said, “At the meeting, we collectively presented a charter of demands seeking centre and state intervention to multiple issues challenging the sugar industry.”

Among the demands made include increase in Minimum Selling Price from Rs 31/ kg to Rs 41. Secondly, enhancing the sugar-based ethanol production quota restriction from 30 per cent to 50 per cent to enable sugar mills to cope financially. Thirdly, subsidy of Rs 500 per quintal on sugar production.