‘Sufficient material to take cognizance’, special court summons 14 accused

A special court on Friday took cognizance of the chargesheet filed by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the Cordelia cruise ship drug raid case and issued process (summons) against 14 accused.

A special investigation team (SIT) of the central agency had last month filed a chargesheet against 14 people while dropping five booked earlier in the case, including Aryan Khan, son of actor Shah Rukh Khan, finding no evidence of their involvement.

On Friday, the court said that it had perused the chargesheet, including the reports of the chemical analyser, which have come positive for contraband.

“Hence, there is sufficient material to take cognizance and issue process,” Special Judge V V Patil said. The court summoned the accused for various offences they have been charged with under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. It issued process against Arbaaz Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha, Vikrant Chhokar, Mohak Jaswal, Ishmeet Singh, Gomit Chopra, Nupur Satija, Abdul Kadar Kayum Shaikh, Shreyas Nair, Manish Rajgaria, Aachit Kumar, Chinedu Igwe, Shivraj Harijan and Okoro Uzeoma. The NCB had said in its chargesheet that the chemical examination reports of all 17 samples taken from the accused showed that contraband seized in the case are “narcotic/psychotropic drugs”.

On October 2, last year, the NCB’s Mumbai unit had searched guests entering the cruise ship at the international cruise terminal in Mumbai and claimed to have seized contraband from some of them. In the following days, the agency arrested others not on the cruise claiming their links in peddling the seized contraband.

Two accused arrested then are still in custody while others were granted bail last year.