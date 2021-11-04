Sudhir Mungantiwar: BJP’s alliance with Shiv Sena limited its organisational expansion in Maharashtra

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is prepared to battle against the alliance of Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena and come out winners in the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections, said senior party leader Sudhir Mungantiwar.

The former state finance minister Mungantiwar said, “BJP will draw its strength and inspiration from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The great warrior king had to fight, on one side, Aurangzeb and on the other side, Adil Shah and Nizams. But he fought against all three and emerged victorious in the war.”

“Similarly,” Mungantiwar continued,”BJP is confident of its inbuilt strength. If Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena retain their alliance intact in the next elections, BJP is capable of fighting the three ruling parties together.”

Mungantiwar’s comments come 72 hours after BJP’s defeat in the Deglur Assembly bypolls and Dadra Nagar Haveli Lok Sabha bypolls in Maharashtra.

Mungantiwar pointed out that the Deglur seat has always been a Congress stronghold. “BJP contested Deglur on its own only once in 2014. Shiv Sena and BJP were in alliance for more than two decades. In the seat division Deglur went to Shiv Sena and they used to field their candidates against Congress. As a result, BJP could not build its organisational base in the Deglur constituency,” he said.

In a candid admission, Mungantiwar said, “the alliance with Shiv Sena in the past had thwarted the growth of BJP in several assembly seats which were held by Sena. In the assembly constituencies where Sena was strong, BJP did not build a strong organisational base. As a result, BJP has remained weak in several constituencies.”

However, in the coming elections, the equations will change, he said. “BJP has turned its attention to consolidating its organisational base in all 288 assembly seats. In the 2024 polls, BJP, on its own merit, will emerge stronger, he added.