scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, January 07, 2022
Must Read

Sudha Bharadwaj allowed to live in Thane

As part of the conditions set, Sudha Bharadwaj was told that she could not reside outside the the trial court's jurisdiction, which is Mumbai city. However, her plea to live with her friend in Thane has been accepted.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
Updated: January 7, 2022 2:54:39 pm
sudha bharadwaj, elgaar parishad, thane, mumbai trial court, Mumbai, Mumbai news, Indian express, Indian express news, Mumbai latest newsActivist Sudha Bharadwaj (File Photo)

Lawyer and activist Sudha Bharadwaj, booked in the Elgaar Parishad case, has been allowed to reside in Thane, following a plea she moved before the trial court recently.

Among the jail conditions set for Bharadwaj by the trial court was that she could not reside outside the jurisdiction of the court, which is Mumbai city. Bharadwaj had sought permission to shift to a friend’s residence in Thane since accommodation in Mumbai is expensive.

An affidavit was submitted by Bharadwaj’s friend in court, following which special judge Dinesh E Kothalikar on Thursday granted her plea seeking permission to stay in Thane instead of Mumbai. The court directed her to report to the local police station in Thane, as part of her bail conditions. It also said that the investigating agency, NIA, is at liberty to verify the address.

More from Mumbai

Bharadwaj, who was arrested in 2018, was granted default bail by the Bombay High Court last month.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 07: Latest News

Advertisement