Sudha Bharadwaj allowed to live in Thane

Lawyer and activist Sudha Bharadwaj, booked in the Elgaar Parishad case, has been allowed to reside in Thane, following a plea she moved before the trial court recently.

Among the jail conditions set for Bharadwaj by the trial court was that she could not reside outside the jurisdiction of the court, which is Mumbai city. Bharadwaj had sought permission to shift to a friend’s residence in Thane since accommodation in Mumbai is expensive.

An affidavit was submitted by Bharadwaj’s friend in court, following which special judge Dinesh E Kothalikar on Thursday granted her plea seeking permission to stay in Thane instead of Mumbai. The court directed her to report to the local police station in Thane, as part of her bail conditions. It also said that the investigating agency, NIA, is at liberty to verify the address.

Bharadwaj, who was arrested in 2018, was granted default bail by the Bombay High Court last month.