Sudan student who underwent amputation after train mishap dies

A 24-year-old student from Sudan died in Sion hospital on Wednesday, a week after falling off a train at an allegedly crowded Dadar station. The student, a native of South Sudan in Africa, was forced to undergo amputation of both legs last week after the accident.

Jowahir Abdullah was slated to catch a flight back home from Mumbai when she reached Dadar station on July 12 from Sangli by the Koyna Express.

According to Dr Jayshree Mondkar, dean in-charge at Sion hospital, Abdullah suffered multiple organ failure and succumbed to poly-trauma injury at 1.10 am on Wednesday.

“She suffered huge blood loss and had a ruptured urinary bladder. She had to undergo bilateral amputation and was on medication to maintain blood pressure,” a doctor said. Her condition remained critical since the accident with a pelvic fracture, and intensive care support was necessary.

Abdullah, a graduate in civil engineering from Sangli’s Rajaram Bapu Institute of Technology, was about to alight from the Koyna Express when she got stuck between the train and the platform. Following the mishap, both her legs had to be amputated.

Pratap Pandhare, senior inspector, Dadar Government Railway Police said, “The victim, along with five of her friends had arrived in Mumbai by the Koyna Express. She tried to alight after the train started moving. She fell inside the gap and lost both her legs. We submitted the post-mortem details to her family today.”

