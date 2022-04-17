Such regulations already existed… earlier notice led to misinterpretation due to its wording, says TIFR

Days after the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR) instructed its staff and their family members not to post “anti-government content”, photographs and videos of institute facilities on social media platforms since it “could lead to serious security consequences”, in a statement on Saturday, it explained that its earlier notice has led to a “great deal of misinterpretation” due to its wording.

The notice, while insisting that such regulations already existed, also clarified that no new restriction has been imposed on family members and visitors of the staffers.

The city-based institute of repute for advanced research in science has come under the spotlight after its April 13 notice referred to observations notified by the Department of Atomic Energy, which runs this autonomous institute. This notice received severe criticism, questioning the gag order and its purpose.

Following several news reports, the institute on Saturday issued a statement saying, “Unfortunately, the wording of the notice was such that it has become subject to a great deal of misinterpretation. As a matter of fact, photography on the TIFR premises (not in the residential part) has always been forbidden, and for government employees, making public criticism against the institution or the government has always required prior permission.”

“…The purpose of the notice was to clarify that both the above pre-existing rules also apply to social media as well as to other media, such as TV or print media. No new restriction on family members and visitors of staff members are being imposed or are intended to be imposed. This note is being issued to clarify this point,” it added.

While the statement clarified that it was not forbidden to post photos and videos of the residential part of TIFR, the April 13 had categorically spoken of “residential colonies”, while asking the staffers to refrain from uploading any photographs or videos.

Also, while the April 13 notice asked the staffers to apprise their family members about the rules, Saturday’s clarification mentioned that no new restriction has been imposed on the family members.