Success of three movies released on Oct 2 reflects economy is sound: Ravi Shankar Prasad

Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar on Saturday pointed to the success of three films released on October 2, stating that it suggested that the economy was in sound condition, and claimed that a recent International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) report on India was “incomplete”.

Prasad said, “On October 2, three movies were released. Film critic Komal Nahata informed me that the collection on day one was Rs 120 crore. It reflects the public mood and a sound economy.”

On IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva’s remarks about a slower growth in 2019, especially in India and Brazil, Prasad said, “The measurement of IMF about India is still incomplete. And do not forget, India was on the 11th position when Manmohan Singh was in power; today it is the fifth largest. We have surpassed even France.”

He added: “Electronic manufacturing, the information and technology sector, Mudra loan, commerce services are performing very well. We never said that we will give government jobs to everyone.”

Prasad’s comments came at a time when India slipped by 10 positions in the world competitive index report, and government data on Friday revealed that factory output has shrunk by 1.1 per cent in August — the poorest performance in seven years.

Commenting on the world competitive index report, Prasad said, “Look at innovation, start-ups and market size parameters, we are improving. It is true that we have dropped on some other parameters.”

He also said that any attempt by terrorists to perpetrate an attack in India would be dealt with befittingly. “When Pakistani terrorists attacked Mumbai in 2008, the Centre and the state looked utterly helpless. Then Union home minister (P Chidambaram) came and said ‘sorry Mumbai’. Now, the same minister is lodged in jail.

“Today, the Centre and state have emerged much stronger. Nobody will dare to attack Mumbai or any state in India. And if anybody makes an attempt, they will have to pay heavy consequences,” he said.

(With PTI inputs)