Suburban trains may resume for people from Jan 1

Relief and Rehabilitation Minister Vijay Wadettiwar informed that preparations for crowd control and management are being put in place.

Mumbai’s suburban train services for common people may resume from January 1.

The Maharashtra government is evaluating a proposal in this regard, informed Relief and Rehabilitation Minister Vijay Wadettiwar on Tuesday. “The situation in Mumbai and Maharashtra is getting back to normal. Considering the declining caseload and increasing recovery rate, the fear of a second wave has elapsed. We are weighing the option of resuming local trains for common citizens from January 1 onwards,” he said.

The minister further said “preparations for crowd control and management are being put in place”. Without wearing a mask, commuters won’t be allowed inside, he said, adding the government had plans to use police and other department staff to curb crowding.

On June 15, the suburban train services first resumed for essential service providers, with the government issuing identity cards for them. By the end of October, it also permitted working women to commute for certain hours of the day.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd