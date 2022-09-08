Suburban Mumbai sees record fall in train ridership after pandemic

Even though the pandemic restrictions have long been lifted, the Central and Western Railways of suburban Mumbai have recorded falls in ridership.

The Central Railway’s daily average ridership has come down from 45 lakh pre-pandemic to 32.5 lakh, according to a statement issued on Thursday. Similarly, daily ridership in the Western Railway fell from 34.87 lakh to 27.24 lakh. Together, the railways lost 20.13 lakh riders post-pandemic.

The railways believe that the new modes of working that have caught on in the private sector since the Covid lockdowns are to blame for the decline in ridership. Availing of the hybrid and work-from-home options, many city residents have moved to their native places.

Currently the Western Railway runs 1,375 services, up from 1,367 before the pandemic. The additional services were added in November and December 2021.

On the other hand, the Central Railway now runs 1,754 services.

Number of ridership fell by:

7.63 lakh in the Western Railway

12.5 lakh in the Central Railway