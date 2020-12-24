Mumbai: Suburban local trains may open for public in Jan

scorecardresearch
Thursday, December 24, 2020
Officials, however, said the decision will be taken only after ascertaining the spread in the state, if any, of the new variant of Covid-19, found in the United Kingdom.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai | December 24, 2020 11:40:07 pm
The Trains might start reopening for public from January, (File)

The state government might reopen the suburban local trains for the general public from January.

Minister for Relief and Rehabilitation Vijay Wadettiwar said the government has recently allowed the resumption of water sports, entertainment and amusement parks in the state. “The decision on the local trains will be taken at the earliest. The chief minister’s attempt is to start the locals for the general public from the first week of January,” said Wadettiwar.

Officials, however, said the decision will be taken only after ascertaining the spread in the state, if any, of the new variant of Covid-19, found in the United Kingdom.

