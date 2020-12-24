Mumbai: Suburban local trains may open for public in Jan

The Trains might start reopening for public from January, (File)

The state government might reopen the suburban local trains for the general public from January.

Minister for Relief and Rehabilitation Vijay Wadettiwar said the government has recently allowed the resumption of water sports, entertainment and amusement parks in the state. “The decision on the local trains will be taken at the earliest. The chief minister’s attempt is to start the locals for the general public from the first week of January,” said Wadettiwar.

Officials, however, said the decision will be taken only after ascertaining the spread in the state, if any, of the new variant of Covid-19, found in the United Kingdom.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd