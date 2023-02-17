Subramanian Swamy moves Bombay HC against govt control of Pandharpur temple administration

Former Rajya Sabha Member and BJP leader Subramanian Swamy has recently approached the Bombay High Court with a PIL challenging the Pandharpur Temples Act claiming that the Maharashtra government took over the administration of the temple in Pandharpur in an arbitrary manner.

The state government, through the Pandharpur Temples Act, 1973 abolished all hereditary rights, privileges of ministrants and priestly classes existing for the governance and administration in the temples of the gods Vitthal and Rukmini at Pandharpur in Solapur district. The law enabled the state government to control its administration and management of funds.

The PIL filed by Swamy and lawyer Jagdish Shetty on February 14 stated that Swamy had written to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on July 7, 2022 that the temple affairs were “heavily mismanaged” related to religious offerings and customs and the same would have an adverse impact on Hindu religious sentiments and fundamental rights of the believers. Swamy said he had also written a letter on December 18, 2022 to the then Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to repeal the Pandharpur Temples Act.

The PIL stated that the government, by taking control over the Pandharpur temple, is affecting the rights of Hindus to profess, practice and propagate their religion, and to manage Hindu Religious Endowments and their own affairs in matters of religion. Swamy stated that while the law was enacted in 1973, the previous priest was running the administration and only after 2014, the government took over the administration of the temple.

The PIL further stated that the law “negates freedom or autonomy in the religious communities to administer or manage the temple because the role of the priest is completely a religious matter and such interference is violative of Articles 25 and 26 of the Constitution of India, read with freedom of faith and belief to worship under the Preamble.”

The PIL also contested provisions of the 1973 law which included the appointment of a committee for the temple by the state government and the bar on suit or proceedings against the government and the said panel. Swamy sought a declaration from the court to declare the 1973 Act as “unconstitutional and ultra vires with Article 13, 14, 25, 26, 31-A, 32 of the Constitution.”

“The 1973 Act is violative of the Fundamental Rights of the Petitioners and the Hindu population at large, since it seeks to permanently takeover the administration and control of Religious and Non-religious activities of the Temples and vest the same in the officers of the government indefinitely, thus violating the rights guaranteed under Articles, 14, 25, 26, 31A, and 32 of the Constitution. Hence, the Act is liable to be struck down,” the plea read.

Advertisement

The PIL also sought direction to discontinue the cease and the enforceability of the 1973 Act. It also sought the “constitution of a committee in consultation with the priests, representatives of devotees/ Warkaris and other stakeholders, for the appropriate management of the Vitthal- Rukmini Temples, as per proper rituals and religious observances and free of government control.”

Pending the hearing of the PIL, the petitioners sought to discontinue the effect of the 1973 Act and interim constitution of the panel in consultation with stakeholders to oversee the administration of the temple. The court is likely to hear the plea on February 21.