Maharashtra DGP Subodh Jaiswal appointed CISF DG

In this file pic, DGP Subodh Kumar Jaiswal (left) can be seen with then outgoing state police chief Dattatray Padsalgikar at the Maharashtra Police Headquarters. (Express photo: Prashant Nadkar)

The Appointment’s Committee of the Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the proposal of Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to appoint Maharashtra DGP Subodh Jaiswal as the director general of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

Once the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra approves the appointment, the 1985-batch officer, who has also served as the Mumbai Police commissioner, will head to Delhi, making way for the appointment of the next DGP of Maharashtra.

The state government, sources said, is likely to approve the appointment and relieve Jaiswal from his post soon, beginning the race for the next DGP.

An official from the state home department said, “Once the government receives the order through formal channels, necessary action will be taken.”

In the past few months, disagreements had cropped up between the MVA government and Jaiswal, who took over as the DGP last February. Jaiswal was especially unhappy with the some transfers of IPS officers and had at one point, refused to sign on the transfer list put forward by the government, said sources. This uneasy relationship had led Jaiswal to seek a central deputation earlier this year, an official said.

The order issued by the Union government will see Jaiswal, who is set to retire in 2022, move to Delhi, where he has worked for several years in the Research & Analysis Wing.

Currently, the seniormost IPS officers in the state who could likely replace him are Sanjay Pandey, Bipin Bihari and Hemant Nagrale. Bihari, however, retires next month.

As per norms, if no appointment is made by the time Jaiswal is relieved, Pandey – the seniormost officer – is likely to get additional charge, an official from the home department said.