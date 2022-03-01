Submitted proof of agencies’ misuse of power with PMO: Sanjay Raut

March 1, 2022 4:34:27 am
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Monday said that he has submitted evidence to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s office on the “selective misuse” of powers by the central agencies against a few leaders and “how some officials were indulging in blackmailing and extortion”.
“Game has just begun! Today submitted evidence to the PMO of how central agencies are misusing powers selectively against a few. Submitted proofs on how some officials are indulged in extortion and blackmailing through ‘vasuli agents’,” Raut tweeted. Recently, Raut alleged that an ED director has made benami investments in a Rs-260 crore project being built by BJP leader Kirit Somaiya’s son, with his wife as a director in it.
