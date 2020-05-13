Submit exit plan from lockdown by May 15: Uddhav to district officials

“Each district collector should ensure that the restrictions in the containment zones are followed strictly in any condition. The virus should not spread outside the containment zones in any case,” said Thackeray. (Express file photo) “Each district collector should ensure that the restrictions in the containment zones are followed strictly in any condition. The virus should not spread outside the containment zones in any case,” said Thackeray. (Express file photo)

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday asked the district authorities to submit an exit strategy of their respective areas from the national lockdown by May 15. He has also sought suggestions of regulations that need to imposed in these areas as part of the containment strategy.

“A careful plan should be submitted by each district authorities about the lockdown scenario after May 17 along with suggestions and expectations,” said Thackeray in a video conference with Divisional Commissioners and District Collectors on Tuesday.

“Each district collector should ensure that the restrictions in the containment zones are followed strictly in any condition. The virus should not spread outside the containment zones in any case,” said Thackeray reiterating that all the district borders will not be opened while relaxing the lockdown in coming days.

The government officials said that each district is expected to submit an exit plan by May 15. “After that, the state will prepare its plan and will submit it to Centre. Besides, the districts have been asked to focus on containment zones to stop further spreading of the virus,”said an official.

Thackeray further asked the district authorities to be prepared to deal with the monsoon related diseases as well. “While the monsoon is coming soon, the monsoon related diseases will also come. We will have to keep health machinery ready to deal with the patients of Covid-19 and monsoon related diseases. The districts should also ensure that the private doctors start their regular services,” the Chief Minister added.

Thackeray further said that the district authorities, on the lines of Goa government, should see whether they can carry out door to door health check for Covid-19 and other ailments. “If they are provided treatment in time, it will help in making these people healthy,” he added.

