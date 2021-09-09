Maharashtra: Subhash Desai vs Narayan Rane on inviting CM for inauguration of Chipi airport

In a fresh tussle, the Shiv Sena and Union Minister and BJP leader Narayan Rane on Wednesday engaged in a war of words over the inauguration of Chipi airport in Sindhudurg.

Sena leader and Industries Minister Subhash Desai on Wednesday said that the airport will be jointly inaugurated by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on October 9. “Yesterday, the CM and Scindia had a discussion and it was decided that the airport will be inaugurated on October 9,” Desai told mediapersons.

Desai’s announcement comes a day after Rane said that while the airport will be inaugurated on October 9, it was not necessary to invite Thackeray for the same. “It is not necessary that the CM must remain present. The minister concerned, Jyotiraditya Scindia, is going to be there, so it is not required that the CM should be present,” Rane had said on Tuesday.

Last month, Rane was arrested by the Maharashtra Police for threatening to “slap” Thackeray.

Desai, however, highlighted the work done by the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) in executing the project. “For this project, the MIDC acquired 286 hectare of land… invited proposals for building a Rs 520-crore airport. The MIDC also undertook works to ensure water supply as well as build roads and projection wall and spent Rs 14 crore on it,” he said.

Calling the industries department the “owner” of the project and “host” of the event, Desai said that the project will give a boost to Konkan and to tourism in the region. Asked if Rane will be invited, Desai said, “I do not know. So far, I have not received any proposal on the same.”