Sub inspector found hanging

A 54-year-old sub-inspector attached to the Borivali police station allegedly committed suicide at his Borivali residence on Friday. Police said the incident took place around 11am when the deceased,Bhanu Tandel,was supposed to resume his duty after a 15-day leave. Tandel,a resident of Suyog building on Link Road,was found hanging by his brother-in-law,they said.

Police said Tandels mother was in the bedroom when he allegedly ended his life.

Tandel had called up his daughter at 10 am,complaining that he was unwell. After half an hour,he had called up his brother-in-law Kudal,who stays in Charkop,and told him that he was feeling uneasy. Kudal,a retired assistant police onspector,reached Tandels house at 11am. When his knocks went unanswered,he pushed the door that was chained and peeped through the gap to find Tandel hanging from the ceiling fan,police said.

We have not found any suicide note. Tandels family doctor informed us that he was suffering from hypertension,diabetes and high blood pressure. An investigation is on, said Bhagwan Chate,senior police inspector of Borivali police station.

