Sub-inspector booked in Navi Mumbai on charges of raping woman police officer

Navi Mumbai police Monday registered an FIR against a sub-inspector on charges of alleged rape based on a complaint by a woman police officer. So far, no arrests have been made in the case, the police said.

The accused and the victim are in their early 30s and unmarried, an officer said. The two met during police training and had been in a relationship for the past few years. “While the victim wanted to get married to the accused, he refused. Even the families of the two sides had met each other to see if they could convince the duo to get married,” the officer added.

“However, since the accused refused, the woman alleged that he had promised marriage only to maintain physical relations with her. She then gave a written complaint to the police which registered an FIR on charges of rape, unnatural offences and molestation,” the officer said.

The police will now record the statement of the accused and decide on the further course of action.