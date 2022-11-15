scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 15, 2022

Sub-inspector booked in Navi Mumbai on charges of raping woman police officer

The two met during police training and had been in a relationship for the past few years, an officer said. While the victim wanted to get married to the accused, he allegedly refused.

navi mumbai arrest, indian expressNavi Mumbai police registered an FIR against a sub-inspector on charges of alleged rape. (File)

Navi Mumbai police Monday registered an FIR against a sub-inspector on charges of alleged rape based on a complaint by a woman police officer. So far, no arrests have been made in the case, the police said.

The accused and the victim are in their early 30s and unmarried, an officer said. The two met during police training and had been in a relationship for the past few years. “While the victim wanted to get married to the accused, he refused. Even the families of the two sides had met each other to see if they could convince the duo to get married,” the officer added.

“However, since the accused refused, the woman alleged that he had promised marriage only to maintain physical relations with her. She then gave a written complaint to the police which registered an FIR on charges of rape, unnatural offences and molestation,” the officer said.

More from Mumbai

The police will now record the statement of the accused and decide on the further course of action.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘Not here, but doesn’t mean absent’: Gujarat Cong waits...Premium
‘Not here, but doesn’t mean absent’: Gujarat Cong waits...
Delhi Confidential: Hardeep Puri inadvertently ‘likes’ Congre...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Hardeep Puri inadvertently ‘likes’ Congre...
With rooftop ride and beach stroll, a stunt and some spectacle, Pawan Kal...Premium
With rooftop ride and beach stroll, a stunt and some spectacle, Pawan Kal...
Delhi murder: Live-in partner Shraddha Walkar’s body in the fridge,...Premium
Delhi murder: Live-in partner Shraddha Walkar’s body in the fridge,...

First published on: 15-11-2022 at 12:56:37 pm
Next Story

Dexter link to Delhi murder case: How TV show inspired the killer

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 15: Latest News
Advertisement