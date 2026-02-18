Sub-adult male tiger killed in train hit near Nagpur

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A SUB-ADULT male tiger, approximately one-and-a-half years old, was found dead on railway tracks near Jamtha, a few kilometres from Nagpur city, late Tuesday night. Forest officials suspect the animal was killed after being hit by a moving train.
The carcass was found at Pole No. 819/22 along the railway line passing beside the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium and the Brahmakumaris Ashram. The stretch falls under the Butibori Range, Butibori (West) Round, and Sukali (Gharpure) beat of the forest department.
According to railway authorities, the loco pilot of the Kerala Express informed the station master about the incident at around 9.24 pm, following which the Butibori forest department was alerted.
Forest officials shifted the tiger’s carcass to the Transit Treatment Centre at Seminary Hills for post-mortem.
Preliminary assessment indicates that the tiger may have died due to the impact of the train.
Forest officials noted that this is possibly the first recorded instance of a tiger being killed in a train accident in Nagpur district. In contrast, neighbouring Chandrapur district has witnessed several cases of tiger and other wildlife deaths due to train collisions.
The Jamtha–Butibori belt is considered an important wildlife corridor, facilitating tiger movement between Nagpur and Wardha districts. Recent sightings in the area indicate active dispersal through this corridor. Significantly, field trials of an Early Warning System (EWS) have recently begun on the wildlife-sensitive Brahmapuri–Chandrapur railway line. The system, being installed with permission from the state forest department and in collaboration with the Wildlife Conservation Trust (WCT), aims to reduce wildlife mortality by alerting train operators to animal movement on tracks. Conservationists say similar mitigation measures may now be required on other vulnerable railway routes in the region.
