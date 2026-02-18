Sub-adult male tiger killed in train hit near Nagpur

Forest officials shifted the tiger’s carcass to the Transit Treatment Centre at Seminary Hills for post-mortem. (File Photo)

A SUB-ADULT male tiger, approximately one-and-a-half years old, was found dead on railway tracks near Jamtha, a few kilometres from Nagpur city, late Tuesday night. Forest officials suspect the animal was killed after being hit by a moving train.

The carcass was found at Pole No. 819/22 along the railway line passing beside the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium and the Brahmakumaris Ashram. The stretch falls under the Butibori Range, Butibori (West) Round, and Sukali (Gharpure) beat of the forest department.

According to railway authorities, the loco pilot of the Kerala Express informed the station master about the incident at around 9.24 pm, following which the Butibori forest department was alerted.