Study reveals beach erosion over 55-ha area in Raigad

Use of satellite imagery during a study has brought to light the submergence of a 55-hectare area — nearly ten times the size of Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium (which has an area of 5.4 ha) — near Devghar in Raigad district.

The Srushti Conservation Foundation (SCF), a non-profit organisation based in Pune, conducted the study close to the mouth of Bankot Creek which has a 1.5-km beach area. It has said the findings of the study indicates coastal inundation and extreme shoreline erosion. Preliminary data show that between 1990 and 2022, there was a total loss of around 55 ha of coastal ecosystems, including mangrove, creeklets, mudflats and sandy coasts, and almost 300 metres of shore area was eroded, an official from the SCF said.

In order to present a thorough report to assist policymakers on the subject of coastal inundation and land degradation, the SCF is continuing its overall study on coastal inundation by developing satellite datasets all along the Maharashtra coastline. Last year, the SCF released its assessment of the shrinking width of creeks and waterways along the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and succession of mangroves over 60 sq. kms of agricultural land along Karanja Creek. The latest study was prompted by information shared by Devghar residents on how beach had been steadily eroding since 1990s. The researchers ran a preliminary analysis to determine the degree of erosion since the 1990s and assembled Landsat (satellite) datasets using Google Earth Engine to look into the claim.

“It was observed that the satellite-derived shoreline (unsupervised classification-based waterbody boundary) had now shifted 300-500 meters towards land. It was clear that mangrove and Casuarina plantations were also not able to withstand the loss of sediment and eventually got uprooted,” said Dr Deepak Apte, managing director, SCF.