Study on digital sensor pills shows 93 per cent success for tuberculosis treatment

An ingestible sensor-based pill for tuberculosis (TB) treatment has better adherence results than the directory observed treatment administered in India, an international study by Stanford University, University of California and Orange Country Healthcare Agency in the USA has found.

The study was published in Public Library of Science (PLOS) Medicine Friday. The new treatment could be a game-changer in India, which is committed to end TB by 2025. India records only 69 per cent treatment success rate for TB, falling short of World Health Organisation’s target at 90 per cent.

Basically a pill equipped with an edible ingestion sensor, Wirelessly Observed Therapy (WOT) – also comprising of an external patch and a paired mobile device – sends signal to a mobile device that the medicine has been swallowed by patient. If the mobile device does not receive the alert, a call is made within 24 hours to remind the patient.

The WOT trial, globally conducted for the first time, included 61 patients in US. They were digitally tracked for 29 weeks. Trial results showed 93 per cent patients were taking daily dose of TB drugs, as opposed to directly observed treatment (DOT) that recorded 63 per cent adherence to treatment.

DOT means a patient has to take medicine under supervision of a health worker every day. Currently, in India, patient is expected to visit DOT centre every day and pop in pills in front of a health worker. Alternatively, patients are given medication supply and are expected to call on a particular number every day to inform the health worker that they have taken medicine.

“But patients either forget or don’t have a phone. So, daily reporting is not happening,” Dr Daksha Shah, Mumbai TB officer, said.

Speaking about relevance of this study in India, lead author Sara H Browne from University of California told The Indian Express, “The results of the trial suggest that WOT may be an important tool in supporting TB treatment success and should be tested in high TB burdened settings such as India.”

She added that the therapy not only ensures treatment completion, but also it protects against emergence of drug-resistant TB.

The estimated TB incidence in India is 27 lakh, as per India TB Report 2019. From 2017 to 2018, there was a 16 per cent increase in case notification. The drop out rate is 5-6 per cent for drug-sensitive patients, and goes beyond 12 per cent for drug-resistant patients.

“The system allows patients to manage their own medication taking, preserving patient privacy and autonomy. Poor adherence to TB treatment has long been associated with continued TB transmission,” Browne said.

“India has some of the most highly developed cell phone-based communication structures in the world. WOT involves small amount of data transfer by current standards, can work in low-speed internet and cellular network environments,” she added.

The trial fitted sensors in two drug sensitive medicines – Isoniazid and Rifampin. Mumbai’s TB officer Shah said while the new treatment sounds promising, India may face constraints in handling its cost component.

The study also found side-effects in form of mild skin irritation in 9.8 per cent patients.

Dr Santosh Gupta, TB officer for Uttar Pradesh, which records highest burden of TB in India, said, “We are making use of technology in tackling TB. If digital technology is cost effective and shows result, we can scale it for patients here.”

Betsy Klein, marketing division of Proteus Digital health that provided the medicines for US trial, said, “To make digital medicines available for global health populations, Proteus understands that this technology will need to be provided in a scalable and affordable manner.”