Students will not be forced to sit for exams: CISCE to Bombay HC

The Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on Monday informed the Bombay High Court that it will not force students to appear for the remaining board examinations for classes X and XII in July.

It added that it has decided to offer ICSE (Class X) and ISC (Class XII) students two options – they can either appear for pending exams as per the revised schedule or could opt out, in which case, the final results will be based on their performance in internal assessment or pre-board exams. The Council said that it will soon come up with the methodology for the same.

Last month, the CISCE had said that it will conduct the pending board exams between July 1 to July 14. A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice S S Shinde was hearing a plea moved by a parent challenging this decision.

The plea by advocate Arvind Raghunath Tiwari, in view of the Covid-19 pandemic, had sought directions to the authorities to cancel the rescheduled exams and declare results on the basis of gradation and assessment of past performance in the papers for which exams had not been held.

On Monday, the CISCE, through senior counsel Darius Khambata, submitted that it will communicate the two options to all its affiliated schools.

