Students who attempted erroneous questions in English paper will get 6 marks, says state board

All students who attempted the erroneous questions in the English paper in the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) Class XII exams will be allotted six marks, the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has said.

According to a notification issued by the board, a meeting of moderators for English subject was held on Friday, in which the errors were pointed out by subject experts too. A decision was taken to allot marks to students who attempted the questions. “With 2 marks each for three questions, a total 6 marks will be allotted to students who fall in one of the three categories — those who have mentioned ‘poetry section 2′ in the answersheets, those who have solved any other question from the same section and lastly those who may have only written the number of questions (A3, A4 and A5) which had errors,” the notification stated.

The HSC exams began on February 21 with the English paper, which had errors. While three questions of 2 marks each were missing from the question paper, model answers were printed in their place. The mistakes were found on page 10 of the question paper in the sub-question section of question 3 related to a poem. While there were no questions in sub-questions A3, A4 and A5, instructions to paper-checkers were written against A3 and A5. Moreover, A4 contained an answer, instead of the question.

The Maharashtra state board was not able to resolve it the same day as the subject moderators’ meeting could not be held due to the boycott by the junior college teachers’ associations. The boycott was withdrawn by the associations on Thursday. The meeting was held on Friday.

With the withdrawal of boycott by the junior college teachers’ associations, the evaluation process has also started. In all, 14,57,293 candidates have registered for the HSC exams in the state this year: 7,92,780 boys and 6,64,441 girls.