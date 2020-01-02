Anti-CAA stir: Students take pledge in Mumbai University to defend Constitution

Students take pledge to fight against CAA, NCR, NPR and save the Indian Constitution at Kalina Campus of Mumbai University on Wednesday. (Express photo by Amit Chakravarty) Students take pledge to fight against CAA, NCR, NPR and save the Indian Constitution at Kalina Campus of Mumbai University on Wednesday. (Express photo by Amit Chakravarty)

As a follow up to their protests against CAA-NRC-NPR, several student organisations Wednesday gathered at Mumbai University’s Kalina Campus to take pledge to defend the Constitution.

Nearly 30 students of Maharashtra Students Union, Progressive Students Union, All India Students Federation, Students Federation of India, Chhatrabharati and others, rendered support to the country-wide union strike on January 8. Students said they will also boycott classes and force the university to shut down for the day.

“On the occasion of the new year, we organised a pledge that we students will not allow RSS and BJP to divide our country in the name of religion,” said MASU president Siddharth Ingle. On Wednesday, students read the Preamble and held a march on the campus. Protesters said they were supported by student unions from Pune University.

