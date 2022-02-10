Students should stick to prescribed uniforms, says Aaditya Thackeray

Maharashtra Tourism and Environment Minister and Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray, speaking on the hijab issue, on Wednesday said students need to adhere to rules related to uniform, wherever prescribed.

“Where there is a prescribed uniform in schools/colleges, it should be followed. There should be no conflict on religion in schools and colleges. Only education should be the focus at centers of education. Religious or political issues should not be brought to schools/colleges,” Thackeray said when asked about the Sena’s stand on the hijab issue.