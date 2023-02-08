Students protest as hostels in Chembur announced in 2007 still not ready

SEVERAL STUDENTS are protesting in Chembur at the site of their two under-construction hostels. Delayed for over a decade after their scheduled opening, the hostels were built for students belonging to socio-economically backward classes from interiors of Maharashtra to pursue higher education in Mumbai.

These two hostels run by Social Welfare Department, one each for boys and girls, will have a combined capacity to house 1,000 students. The girls’ hostel is a ground plus five-storey structure, and the boys hostel is a eight-floor building. The girls hostel with the capacity to house 250 boarders is ready but has not been handed over to the Social Welfare Department. Whereas, the boys hostel, with the capacity to house 750 boarders is still being constructed.

According to information provided by protesting students, the government announced these two hostels in 2007, considering the dearth of affordable student accommodation facilities in the city. Budhbhushan Kamble, from Ambedkar Students Association (ASA) which is leading the protest at the spot, said, “As per the initial plan, the hostels were to be ready by 2011. But unfortunately, the construction did not even begin until 2018. After work finally started, it was decided that the hostels should be ready for students by December 2022, but the work is still incomplete. Students from interiors of Maharashtra are struggling to find accommodation in the city. For example, there are around 700 applications for only 40 vacant positions in Worli boys hostel.”

Students have alleged that all other buildings for various government departments on the same land are ready, and only hostel buildings remain incomplete.