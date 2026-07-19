Students protest against Sonam Wangchuk’s detention, Mumbai police book organisers

Protesting All India Students’ Federation (AISF) activists being detained after a clash broke out between them and the police in Mumbai on Saturday. (Ganesh Shirsekar)

Student organisations and Opposition supporters staged separate protests in south Mumbai on Saturday against the Delhi Police’s removal of activist Sonam Wangchuk from his hunger strike at Jantar Mantar, with Mumbai Police detaining protesters and registering cases against organisers for holding demonstrations without permission.

Under the banner of Mumbai Against Suppression of Students (MASS), members of the Students’ Federation of India (SFI), All India Students’ Federation (AISF), Aamchi Padhai Aamchi Ladai and other groups gathered outside Azad Maidan to condemn Wangchuk’s detention and express solidarity with students protesting over alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG 2026 examination.

According to organisers, around 100 people participated in the protest. They alleged that police detained around 50 protesters shortly after the demonstration began, citing the lack of permission, before later releasing them.