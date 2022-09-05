scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 05, 2022

Students, parents worry about delay in medical admissions as plea against NMC fee guidelines reaches SC

The SC on Monday passed an order giving two weeks' time to the central government, NMC and other respondents to file their replies to the petition, which is contesting the NMC's authority in fixing fees of private unaided educational institutions.

NEET UG 2022, NEET UG 2022 result, NEET UG 2022 answer keyAdmissions to the various medical and dental colleges will be done based on the ranks secured by the aspirants. (Representative image)

Ahead of admissions for medical seats, candidates and parents are worried about further delay as the Association of Health Sciences Institutes has moved the Supreme Court (SC) against the National Medical Council (NMC) guideline for fee regulation, which has recommended that fees for 50 per cent of seats in private and deemed medical colleges should be at par with fees charged by government medical colleges in respective states or union territories.

The SC on Monday passed an order giving two weeks’ time to the central government, NMC and other respondents to file their replies to the petition, which is contesting the NMC’s authority in fixing fees of private unaided educational institutions.

Earlier this year, in February, the NMC issued a memorandum about guidelines for fee regulation, wherein it was recommended to reduce the fee of 50 per cent seats in private medical colleges as well as deemed universities by bringing them at par with fees charged by government medical colleges in respective states and union territories. This is scheduled to be implemented from the new academic year.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also made an announcement regarding this, which had given hope to many aspiring medical students and their parents.

“Earlier this month, the Kerala High Court already stated that it will not be applicable to private medical colleges in Kerala. Now, there is a petition in the SC and the development there will be applicable to all states,” said a concerned parent while speaking about the recent developments.

Some parents, meanwhile, said the guidelines were “too good to be true”.

But most of them are hopeful that the case will be concluded in the SC soon, so that medical admissions can begin. “While NEET result is awaited, the counseling process may start soon. The court case may not affect admissions, which have been delayed anyway,” said another parent.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 05-09-2022 at 11:42:14 pm
