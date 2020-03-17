Students worry as IIT Bombay, TISS ask for hostels to be vacated within deadline

Resident students of IIT Delhi leave for home after the institute put out notification to its students to vacate the campus owing to the COVID19 pandemic in New Delhi on saturday. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal) Resident students of IIT Delhi leave for home after the institute put out notification to its students to vacate the campus owing to the COVID19 pandemic in New Delhi on saturday. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

In view of the prevailing situation with regard to Covid-19 outbreak, and nearly all educational institutions in the State being shut till March 31, IIT Bombay held an emergency meeting of all heads of departments and other academic and administrative units on Tuesday.

A slew of decisions were taken in this meeting and were declared effective immediately by director Dr Subhasis Chaudhuri. All academic activities of the Institute including research will be effectively closed till March 31, he said.

Since all departments will be closed, students will not be allowed to enter the departments and academic areas. All laboratories and the Central Library will remain closed.

All students who are still in the hostels were asked to leave the campus by Friday night, after which entry to the campus will be heavily restricted, he said.

Internationals students as well as those students who may not be able to go home will require special permissions from the dean of student affairs in order to continue staying in the hostel, and will have to make do with limited facilities in the mess.

No visitors will be allowed in the hostels between Tuesday and March 31, he said, adding, in the event the closure period is extended, all students will be notified in due course of time.

Details about distance mode of delivery of courses for this semester will be given shortly, said in an email to the students. This has caused panic among students, who scrambled to make travel reservations on Tuesday. “Earlier email wasn’t strict about vacating hostels. But after today’s email, students are now worried about getting travel reservations,” said a student.

Meanwhile, through a circular issued on Tuesday, Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) also asked its students to vacate the hostels by Tuesday. The institute released its revised academic schedule by postponing its activities by a month. While the first year exams will now be conducted in May as opposed to March end, the second year masters students have been asked to submit their assignments online.

TISS also pre-poned it’s vacation period. The institute will now directly open on May 18, as opposed to its earlier vacation scheduled from May 10 to June 6.

“Many students have been panicking. We are going to speak to the admin tomorrow about letting students stay. Not all can afford to go to their homes at such short notice,” said student council president Bhatta Ram.

